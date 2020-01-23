The Single-Loop and Triple-Loop Retrieval Kits features a coil-reinforced outer sheath, which provides the strength for detaching filter legs from the IVC wall

Argon introduces two Retrieval Kits for inferior vena cava filters. (Credit: Pixabay/Reaper DZ)

US-based medical devices manufacturer Argon Medical has commercially launched two new products, Single-Loop and Triple-Loop Retrieval Kits in the US.

The medical devices maker said that the Single-Loop and Triple-Loop Retrieval Kits are designed to remove medically insignificant retrievable inferior vena cava (IVC) filters, through a jugular approach.

David Trost from Weill Cornell Medical Centre said: “IVC filters are a safe and effective treatment for the prevention of pulmonary embolism (PE), however they should be removed when the need for the filter subsides.

“I like that Argon’s new retrieval kits can be used on all retrievable IVC filters, regardless of brand, from the jugular vein, providing unique versatility.”

Single-Loop and Triple-Loop Retrieval Kits are used for retrieving IVC filters

Argon Medical said that its new Single-Loop and Triple-Loop Retrieval Kits features a coil-reinforced outer sheath, which provides the strength for detaching filter legs from the IVC wall.

The distal end of the inner sheath, outer sheath and the snare catheter are equipped with radiopaque bands, which facilitate enhanced visualisation.

In addition, the retrieval kits are designed to have a fifteen-degree curve at the distal tip of the snare catheter, which offers directional control of the device.

Based in Frisco, Texas, Argon Medical Devices manufactures specialty medical devices for interventional procedures, and provides a family of disposable medical devices for interventional radiology, interventional oncology and vascular surgery.

Argon Medical Devices president and CEO George A Leondis said: “We are excited to improve the IVC filter retrieval options available to our customers with the introduction of these new products. Our Single-Loop and Triple-Loop Retrieval Kits are the only two kits cleared by the FDA for removing any retrievable IVC filter from a jugular approach.

“These new products further demonstrate our dedication to our mission to improve the lives of patients and caregivers through the innovation of best-in-class medical devices.”