Hatch Medical, a US-based medical device incubator and technology brokerage firm, has announced the completion of a licensing agreement with Argon Medical Devices, an interventional medicine company.

Image: Scorpion TIPS Access Systems addresses the needs of physicians performing complex procedures. Photo courtesy of Elionas2 from Pixabay..

Hatch Medical has provided Argon with the licenses for the manufacturing and global distribution rights for its family of liver access products, including the Scorpion Transjugular Intrahepatic Portasystemic Shunt (TIPS) Access Systems.

Under the agreement, Argon Medical Devices is expected to manufacture the products through company-owned and OEM-directed facilities and distribute the products through its global direct sales forces and distributor networks.

Hatch Medical managing principal and founder Paul Gianneschi said: “We are pleased to have secured such a strong partner for this procedure-changing product line. Argon Medical, with its strong focus on liver access technologies, is recognized as a world-class manufacturer with tremendous depth and global distribution resources.”

Hatch Medical said that its family of Scorpion TIPS Access System products were conceived by interventional radiologist, S. Lowell Kahn, Founder of New England Endovascular Center in West Springfield, Massachusetts, US.

In addition, its products combine innovative technology and design elements that improve the overall utility, accuracy and simplicity of TIPS access.

Argon Medical Devices president and CEO George Leondis said: “the family of Scorpion TIPS Access System products are an evolutionary step forward in liver access and provide an excellent complement to our TLAB transjugular liver biopsy system. Argon is excited to partner with Hatch Medical on this innovative product line and looks forward to driving its success in the market.”

Hatch Medical claims that its Scorpion TIPS Access Systems are suitable to address the needs of physicians performing in excess of estimated 30,000 complex procedures across the globe.

Founded in 2000, the company jointly develops and brokers minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of vascular and oncological disease through its network of risk-sharing partners.

In February 2017, Hatch Medical entered into an agreement with MUCOM to broker the sale or license of its patented male urinary incontinence device MUI Comfort.