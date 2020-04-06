N95 mask and a small strip of Aptar’s ActivShield are placed inside any commonly available one-gallon plastic bag for decontamination

N95 Mask Decontamination with ActivShield by Aptar. (Credit: AptarGroup Inc.)

US-based drug delivery and dispensing systems provider Aptar is seeking US FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its new ActivShield technology to disinfect N95 filtering facepiece respirators (N95 mask).

The new solution is designed to help healthcare personnel who are in desperate need of N95 masks, as the disposable masks are falling short during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under its simple disinfecting process, the N95 mask and a small strip of its ActivShield are placed inside any commonly available one-gallon plastic bag, where the strip releases a controlled amount of chlorine dioxide inside the sealed bag to decontaminate the N95 mask.

The process, which can be performed on-site at the local hospital, is said to take takes only three hours to make the mask is ready to wear again.

Aptar president and CEO Stephan Tanda said: “Aptar’s technology provides a unique, simple, and effective way to help solve the critical problem of PPE shortages we’re currently facing.

“We are aiming to provide a solution that is not only fast, but it does not require special equipment or training, making it potentially accessible to the wider healthcare community. This could enable healthcare workers to retain and disinfect their own facemask, helping to maintain continued proper fit to their face.”

Apatr’s new ActivShield will use the disinfecting properties of chlorine dioxide

Aptar has submitted the safety and effectiveness data of its decontamination technology to the FDA, seeking its EUA review. ActivShield will be immediately rolled out, following the FDA EUA approval.

The company said that its new delivery mechanism will use the disinfecting properties of chlorine dioxide in a controlled sustained release within a contained volume.

Chlorine dioxide has been widely used as a disinfectant in different industries, including the paper, drinking water, food, and medical equipment. The advanced technology would effectively disinfect N95 masks for healthcare workers and first responders.

Aptar CSP technologies president John Belfance said: “We are extremely encouraged by the promising data generated so far and are eager to deliver this technology to the front line and support the fight against the pandemic.”