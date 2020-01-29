Adhero is a connected device for metered-dose inhalers (MDI) that allows patients with chronic respiratory diseases to track their MDI usage

Adhero connected device will help improve adherence to their prescribed therapy (Credit: AptarGroup, Inc)

Drug delivery systems provider Aptar Pharma has collaborated with Lupin to launch a connected device for respiratory disease in India.

Adhero, a connected device for metered-dose inhalers (MDI), will allow patients with chronic respiratory diseases to track their MDI usage. The add-on smart device will also help improve adherence to their prescribed therapy.

An inhaler is the most preferred treatment choice to manage the rising incidence of chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in India, said the company.

Adhero is a bluetooth-enabled and reusable smart device



Adhero is a bluetooth-enabled and reusable smart device, which connects to the top of MDI. Featuring built-in sensors, the device tracks the medication usage and consumption patterns of the patient.

The patients can connect the Adheto devices by using MyAdhero app on smartphones to access the information.

The app can also be installed to send reminders and offer contextual health alerts based on factors such as the Air Quality Index at the patient’s current location and enable visual analytics.

Using the dashboard portal and the app, the patients can also allow physicians to access their information and medical tracking data.

Aptar Pharma partnered with Navia Life Care to design the digital ecosystem for the MyAdhero App, which is comprised of the Patient App, Care Provider App and the Doctor Portal.

Lupin India region formulations president Rajeev Sibal said: “Lupin lays great emphasis on three aspects of respiratory medicine, namely disease awareness, diagnosis and adherence.

“The launch of ADHERO will be a great help to patients using metered dose inhalers as well as for doctors to track adherence and compliance to therapy, thereby improving clinical outcomes and the quality-of-life of patients.”

Aptar Pharma India and Southeast Asia president Kanwal Tikoo said: We are pleased to have partnered with Lupin Limited on their ADHERO connected device program in India.

“With the steady rise in cases of asthma and COPD, this is an important step towards helping to improve adherence and health outcomes.”

In December 2019, Aptar secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Unidose Liquid System as a nasal rescue treatment for frequent seizure activity.