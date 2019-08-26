OMPC, NPC and RPI join mid-Atlantic-based KGHP as Apex Physics partner practices, representing 43 medical physicists serving more than 1,600 clients throughout Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Texas and New Mexico

Image: Apex Physics Partners has entered Ohio, Texas and New Mexico Markets through partnerships. Photo: courtesy of PRNewsfoto/Apex Physics Partners.

Apex Physics Partners (APP), a leading medical physics business services support organization, is proud to announce partnerships with Ohio Medical Physics Consulting (OMPC), National Physics Consultants (NPC), Radiological Physics (RPI) and ZapIT! QA.

OMPC, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, and NPC, headquartered in Painesville, Ohio, will join forces to create the largest medical physics practice in the state. The combined team has provided medical physics services to communities in Ohio for more than 24 years.

With its headquarters in El Paso, Texas, RPI has provided medical physics services to the Texas and New Mexico markets for more than 37 years.

ZapIT! QA is a vendor-neutral cloud-based Electronic Quality Assurance Record® application that manages all aspects of QA, including QC records with automatic image analysis, service reports, equipment management, radiation safety records and credentialing for healthcare organizations.

“We are always looking for ways to grow and improve our practice in the service of our clients,” says Sean Hoyt, CEO of OMPC Diagnostic. “The expertise in business operations that the Apex Physics Support Group brings will allow us to more effectively execute on our growth initiatives. I also think it’s exciting that I will have an opportunity to meaningfully collaborate with other practice leaders within APP. Having a larger platform to discuss and ultimately address challenges facing healthcare providers and physicists will result in better outcomes for all. We believe we’re stronger together.”

“Our partnerships with OPMC, NPC and RPI reaffirm our commitment to supporting medical physicists who provide quality physics to the communities that they serve,” says Michael Curry, CEO of APP. “Joining with ZapIT! underscores our dedication to leveraging technology to support our clients. As a result of these partnerships, Apex expands into the 2nd- and 7th-largest states in the U.S., increases its service capabilities to include therapy physics, and provides entry into the QA software market. Apex is much stronger with the addition of our new partners.”

“Sean and I have known Keith [Burns] and Michael since they entered the medical physics community as leaders of Krueger-Gilbert Health Physics (KGHP) in early 2014,” says Bryon Murray, CEO of OMPC Therapy and ZapIT! “We have watched them implement operational best practices, welcome new technology and grow a practice while maintaining outstanding physics standards and attracting high-quality physicists. I believe practices that embrace technology, preserve quality and deliver operational excellence will be best positioned to thrive in the future.”

“One of our guiding principles at Apex is building trusted partnerships,” says Keith Burns, president of APP. “We look forward to working together with our new partners to further their trusted relationships with their clients as well as supporting their efforts to develop new relationships with healthcare providers in their markets.”

OMPC, NPC and RPI join mid-Atlantic-based KGHP as Apex Physics partner practices, representing 43 medical physicists serving more than 1,600 clients throughout Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Texas and New Mexico. The practices provide services to many of the most well-regarded health systems, imaging networks, private practices and research facilities in the country.

SC&H Capital and Katten Muchin Rosenman represented OMPC, NPC, PRI and ZapIT! QA. McDermott Will & Emery represented APP.

Source: Company Press Release