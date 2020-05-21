Caliburn’s MMU will serve as an exam center for medical staff to conduct AmSpec’s exams and testing. Appointment scheduling will be completed at the convenience of each AmSpec employee, based on their availability and work schedule

AmSpec Services has selected Caliburn International for mobile health exams. (Credit: StockSnap from Pixabay)

Caliburn International (Caliburn) will utilize its Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) to provide exam services for laboratory staff and engineers at AmSpec’s Titusville, Fla. office.

Caliburn’s MMU will serve as an exam center for medical staff to conduct AmSpec’s exams and testing. Appointment scheduling will be completed at the convenience of each AmSpec employee, based on their availability and work schedule.

Caliburn’s Director of Commercial Business Development, Karen Steffens, explained the benefits of conducting on-site occupational health exams, ”For those clients who are near our Cape Canaveral, Fla. office, the convenience of providing examinations using our MMU benefits both the employee and the employer. Scheduling an appointment with our dedicated medical staff eliminates unnecessary wait times and provides consistent and reliable results with a shortened response time.”

“We are proud to partner with AmSpec and look forward to providing them with superior workforce health services,” said Dan Jones, who leads Caliburn’s Medical Management Solutions line of business. “We are also very excited to have AmSpec leverage our MMU as we launch this new capability in support of our clients on the Space Coast and beyond.”

As a leading occupational health and wellness provider on the Space Coast, Caliburn’s Workforce Health Solutions and on-site medical capabilities are flexible and customizable to help individual businesses and industries meet their regulatory compliance requirements, manage periodic medical exams, and facilitate health certification testing.

Source: Company Press Release