Image: InVictus SingleStep system improves surgical outcomes. Photo: Courtesy of kalhh from Pixabay.

Alphatec Holdings, a medical device provider for spine surgery, has announced the commercial release of InVictus Minimally Invasive, or MIS, SingleStep K-wireless implant delivery system.

SingleStep completely eliminates the need for K-wires in a percutaneous pedicle fixation procedure, and helps restrict the potential complications connected with inadvertent K-wire advancement during traditional minimally invasive pedicle screw placement techniques.

In addition, the system makes use of an all-in-one driver designed to enhance surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Alphatec chairman and chief executive officer Pat Miles said: “This release enhances the functionality and distinction of ATEC’s newly-launched InVictus platform with technology that has been engineered to profoundly improve the elegance of percutaneous fixation.

“SingleStep enables increased surgeon control of the variables surrounding percutaneous pedicle screw placement. Spine’s new Organic Innovation Machine continues to deliver on its commitment to bring meaningful innovation to a market that yearns for it.”

In contrast with the traditional percutaneous technique, InVictus MIS SingleStep is designed to reduce procedural steps, instrument passes, screw insertion time, and fluoroscopy, and completely eliminate guidewire management.

In addition, its advanced streamlined approach integrates with SafeOp neurophysiology to add safety, expedience and additional predictability to percutaneous pedicle screw delivery.

Tyler G Smith from Roseville Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in California said: “SingleStep represents an evolutionary leap in percutaneous pedicle screw instrumentation.

“By removing steps in the sequence of targeting and implantation, the result is an elegant system that is faster, safer, and more reproducible. In a word, it is simple. It is easy to make a product different, but the new ATEC has made the approach better.”

The company said that it has commercially launched the InVictus MIS SingleStep implant delivery system after its evaluation, which was started in January 2019.

It has designed the InVictus SingleStep system to improve surgical outcomes by simplifying minimally invasive pedicle screw placement procedures.