Alphatec Holdings, a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced the commercial release of its IdentiTi Large Window Porous Titanium Interbody Implant System for anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) procedures.

Image: Radiographic intraoperative image. Photo: courtesy of Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

“The spine market’s new organic innovation machine continues to deliver meaningful clinical distinction,” said Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“With this fifth of twelve new product releases expected for 2019, ATEC is on track to fulfill its aggressive new product development and commercialization program. The innovation we are introducing is increasingly being adopted by discriminating spine surgeons.”

The launch of the IdentiTi Interbody Implant System follows successful alpha evaluations that began in December 2018. It marks the fourth of six IdentiTi implant systems the Company expects to commercially introduce in 2019.

The IdentiTi line of implant systems is manufactured using a subtractive process, which begets more predictable performance, consistent bone-like porosity, and enhanced imaging characteristics. IdentiTi implants not only complement the Company’s current suite of PEEK implants, but also allow ATEC to address the broader market of surgeons who prefer titanium.

“IdentiTi ALIF is one of the first porous titanium ALIF implant solutions to provide a truly unique combination of implant material and geometry,” said Dr. Vedat Deviren, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at UCSF Spine Center. “With a porosity and stiffness similar to bone, combined with a wide range of lordotic implant options, including 20-degree and 30-degree, IdentiTi ALIF is my preferred anterior column interbody device.”

ATEC’s IdentiTi Porous TI Interbody Systems offer implant options that are designed to provide the biological, biomechanical, and imaging characteristics that surgeons seek in a fusion construct. IdentiTi implants take advantage of bone’s affinity for titanium, and because of their porosity, have a surface roughness that enhances stability.

Key features include:

Consistent, fully interconnected porosity throughout the implant designed to mimic the structure and porosity of cancellous bone;

Proprietary pore structure designed to create surface roughness that enhances immediate implant stability and facilitates surface adhesion;

Reduced density (60% porous), which enhances intraoperative and postoperative imaging;

Stiffness similar to bone;

Subtractive manufacturing process, which creates a consistent porous titanium material that furthers product performance predictability with consistent and reproducible interconnected pore sizes; and

Intuitive, low profile, and exacting instruments designed to optimize the surgeon experience and facilitate outstanding patient outcomes.

