IdentiTi implant systems offer surgeons with biological, biomechanical and imaging characteristics required in a fusion construct

Image: Fluoroscopy image of IdentiTi-LIF porous titanium interbody implant. Photo: courtesy of Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

Medical devices maker Alphatec has commercially introduced its porous titanium line of IdentiTi implants for lateral interbody fusion (LIF) procedures.

The commercial launch of IdentiTi LIF interbody implant systems follows successful alpha assessments, which started in January this year, according to the company.

Alphatec has designed IdentiTi Implant systems to offer the biological, biomechanical, and imaging characteristics, which surgeons require in a fusion construct.

The subtractive process used to produce each IdentiTi implant system will help provide more mechanical performance and enhanced imaging characteristics.

Alphatec has successfully commercialised all of the six IdentiTi implant systems slated for introduction in this year.

The firm has also announced the commercial launch of the AMP lateral anti-migration plate, in addition to the re-design and reconfiguration of its Transcend PEEK lateral interbody implant.

The AMP lateral anti-migration plate is a modular lateral plate that includes a zero-step screw locking feature, which offers audible, tactile, and visible indicators of screw locking.

Available with one and two-screw plate options, the AMP is fully compatible with IdentiTi LIF, IdentiTi LIF-HL, and Transcend lateral interbody implants.

Alphatec plans to introduce the SafeOp neuromonitoring solution in November. It expects to complete the commercial launch of 12 new products by the end of this year.

Alphatec chairman and CEO Pat Miles said: “Each of these products has been purposefully designed to improve lateral spine surgery by the team that developed and pioneered the lateral approach years ago.

“Along with the automated objective information that our SafeOp technology will afford when it launches in November, we are bringing meaningful improvement to lateral surgery outcomes. While we are proud of this year’s accomplishments, we know we are only just beginning to demonstrate the prowess of spine’s new Organic Innovation Machine.”

In May this year, Alphatec also commercially introduced IdentiTi posterior curved (PC) porous titanium interbody implant system.