Medical device firm Alphatec Holdings has commercially introduced IdentiTi posterior curved (PC) porous titanium interbody implant system.

Image: IdentiTi implant technology features reduced density that enhances intraoperative and postoperative imaging. Photo: courtesy of Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

The IdentiTi system has been developed to be used for transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion procedures (TLIF). IdentiTi-PC interbody implant system is said to follow successful alpha assessments, which started in August 2018.

The latest product is the firm’s third of six IdentiTi implant systems that are expected to be commercially launch in this year.

The IdentiTi line of implants will also enable the company to address the broader market of surgeons who prefer titanium, in addition to complementing the firm’s current suite of PEEK implants.

Alphatec’s IdentiTi porous TI interbody systems, which provide implant options, are designed to offer the biological, biomechanical, and imaging characteristics that surgeons seek in a fusion construct.

Major features of IdentiTi systems include consistent and fully interconnected porosity across the implant designed to mimic the structure and porosity of cancellous bone; and advanced pore structure for the creation of surface roughness to enhance immediate implant stability and facilitate surface adhesion.

Other benefits offered by IdentiTi system‘s comprise of reduced density to enhance intraoperative and postoperative imaging; stiffness similar to bone; and subtractive manufacturing process to create a consistent porous titanium material that furthers product performance predictability with consistent and reproducible interconnected pore sizes.

Alphatec chairman and CEO Pat Miles said: “The commercial launch of IdentiTi-PC demonstrates continued solid progress against our commitment to accelerate growth by compelling the spine market and engaging surgeons with clinical distinction.