The PRECISION1 family of daily disposable contact lenses. (Credit: Business Wire)

Eye-care products provider Alcon has introduced new daily disposable and silicone hydrogel (SiHy) contact lens called PRECISION1 for Astigmatism in the US.

Designed for astigmatic patients, PRECISION1 lenses are based on water gradient technology of DAILIES TOTAL1 and feature SMARTSURFACE technology.

SMARTSURFACE technology is a permanent micro-thin and high-performance layer of moisture, which rises from 51% water at the core to over 80% water at the outer surface.

PRECISION1 for Astigmatism is also provided with a PRECISION BALANCE 8|4 lens design for a stable lens-wearing experience, said the company.

Astigmatism is a general vision problem caused by an irregularly shaped cornea. It may cause images to blur or stretch out.

Alcon North America president Sergio Duplan said: “PRECISION1, with its cutting-edge SMARTSURFACE technology, has become the fastest-growing daily disposable contact lens brand in the U.S.

“We are thrilled to build on this momentum by introducing PRECISION1 for Astigmatism, Alcon’s first daily disposable, SiHy toric lens at a mainstream price. This innovation offers Eye Care Professionals a lens for more of their astigmatic patients to start in and stay in.”

The company is offering PRECISION1 and PRECISION1 for Astigmatism in optical retailers/practices, as well as online across the US.

Alcon is also planning to launch PRECISION1 and PRECISION1 for Astigmatism across the world in February this year.

In August 2019, Alcon introduced AcrySof IQ PanOptix trifocal intraocular lens (IOL) in the US.

Claimed to be the first and only trifocal lens for US patients undergoing cataract surgery, the AcrySof IQ PanOptix IOL is commercially launched, following approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).