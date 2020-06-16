The iPLEX Pro SARS-CoV-2 Panel works on a single MassARRAY instrument, enabling clinical laboratories to process more than 6000 samples each day

Agena Bioscience announces EUA for SARS-CoV-2 Panel - MassARRAY System for SARS-CoV-2 Molecular Detection. (Credit: Agena Bioscience.)

US-based life sciences and clinical diagnostics firm Agena Bioscience has launched the iPLEX Pro SARS-CoV-2 Panel for qualitative detection of the novel coronavirus, which causes Covid-19.

Agena said that its new assay is one of the highest throughput SARS-CoV-2 tests available under the US FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) programme.

Available at a low-price of less than $10 per sample, the panel would enable large-scale testing more accessible.

The single-reaction panel is said to target five regions of the viral genome to provide the accuracy and sensitivity needed in the evolving landscape of SARS-CoV-2 testing.

Agena Bioscience scientific affairs vice president Darryl Irwin said: “As the number of people being tested increases, panel sensitivity will be critical to ensuring proper patient management. The iPLEX Pro SARS-CoV-2 Panel exhibits a limit of detection of 0.3 copies per uL. Labs can test large numbers of samples without sacrificing accuracy.”

Agena Bioscience provides low-cost and high-throughput molecular testing solutions

The iPLEX Pro SARS-CoV-2 Panel runs on a single MassARRAY instrument, and enables clinical laboratories to process more than 6000 samples each day.

The MassARRAY System is a highly sensitive, cost-effective, mass spectrometry-based platform designed for high-throughput genetic analysis.

The system is widely used in diverse research fields including cancer profiling for solid tumors and liquid biopsies, inherited genetic disease testing, pharmacogenetics, agricultural genomics, and clinical research.

The company said that with the launch of new panel, it is planning to mitigate material shortages and enable laboratories to accelerate testing without instrument or assay shortages.

Agena Bioscience technology and operations senior vice president Jason Halsey said: “The unique characteristics of the Agena detection technology provide significant supply chain advantages.

“Agena proactively sourced and secured materials to provide uninterrupted product availability to our customers. Agena’s iPLEX Pro SARS-CoV-2 kits and MassARRAY systems are ready for immediate deployment and we are equipped to supply millions of tests each month.”