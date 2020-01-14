ADM Tronics to develop and manufacture RetinalGeniX system for RTI

RTI is focused on commercialising the ultra-wide imaging technologies to examine the periphery of the retina, to detect early signs of diabetic retinopathy

ADM Tronics agrees to develop RTI’s patented RetinalGeniX system for early diagnosis of Diabetes. (Credit: Pixabay/Juraj Varga)

US-based medical technology firm ADM Tronics Unlimited (ADMT) has signed an engineering development agreement with RetinalGeniX Technologies (RTI), to develop and manufacture the latter’s patented ophthalmic diagnostic technology, dubbed RetinalGeniX system.

RTI’s RetinalGeniX system is an ultra-wide imaging system, designed to examine the periphery of the retina to detect early signs of diabetic retinopathy (DR), avoiding the need to dilate the patient’s pupils. DR is a major cause of vision loss globally

RTI MD, chairman, president and CEO Jerry Katzman said: “We are pleased to be working with ADM Tronics to bring the RetinalGeniX system to market readiness. There is a significant need for a simpler and more affordable device for uncomplicated but accurate imaging of a person’s retina to detect symptoms of diabetic retinopathy.

“We are dedicated to developing technologies that advance the next generation of diagnostics. Detected early and treated effectively, retinopathy can be stopped so that vision can be maintained. The proliferation of tools making early diagnosis easy and inexpensive is a critical factor in broadening care.”

Developed by RTI researchers, RetinalGeniX is covered by three patents

Under the terms of the agreement, ADMT will develop and engineer the RetinalGeniX system, satisfying the regulatory requirements. The company will manufacture the system at its FDA-registered medical device manufacturing facility in Northvale, New Jersey.

In addition, the company said that it will support the regulatory submission and international distribution to the ophthalmic and ophthalmology markets, after completing the commercial-ready design of the system.

ADMT is a developer and manufacturer of advanced technologies and products, operating in the areas of medical devices, medical device design, engineering, regulatory and manufacturing services, and eco-friendly, water-based formulations.

ADMT president and CEO Andre’ DiMino said: “We are excited that RTI has chosen our company for this important project that can help so many people around the world. Our engineering and regulatory teams look forward to working with Dr. Katzman and researchers at RTI to bring the RetinalGeniX system to commercialization.”