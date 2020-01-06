PCS would add urological and ostomy products to AdaptHealth’s HME product portfolio and increase its operations in wound care, breast pumps, incontinence supplies, and diabetic care areas

AdaptHealth has acquired the Patient Care Solutions (PCS) business from McKesson (Courtesy: Pixabay/Adam Radosavljevic)

US-based home medical equipment (HME) provider AdaptHealth has completed its previously announced acquisition of the Patient Care Solutions (PCS) business from Germany-based healthcare firm McKesson, for an undisclosed amount.

The company has appointed Rodney Carson, a healthcare industry expert, as president for the new combined firm, named AdaptHealth Patient Care Solutions (AdaptHealth PCS).

Carson has previously served as president and CEO of CCS Medical, a provider of home medical supplies, and as operations president of MDLIVE, a telemedicine services firm.

AdaptHealth Patient Care Solutions new president Carson has two decades of experience in healthcare operations

Carson said: “I am honored to be joining AdaptHealth to lead the Patient Care Solutions business at this important moment in the company’s history.

“I believe the company is well-positioned to successfully execute its role as a full-service provider of home medical equipment and supplies that places the highest priority on its patients and partners.”

The acquisition of PCS would add urological and ostomy products to AdaptHealth’s HME product portfolio and increase its operations in the areas including wound care, breast pumps, incontinence supplies, and diabetic care.

AdaptHealth offers a complete range of medical products and solutions to help patients manage chronic conditions in the home. Its product and services offerings include sleep therapy equipment, respiratory equipment, mobility equipment, wheelchairs, walkers, and hospital beds.

In addition, the company is also claimed to provide custom bracing services, hospice focused HME services, wound therapy and nutritional HME services.

Through its network of 189 locations, AdaptHealth was providing services to more than one million patients annually in 49 states, as of September 30, 2019.

AdaptHealth CEO Luke McGee said: “We believe that AdaptHealth PCS is an important component of AdaptHealth’s continued expansion of its HME supply business and will allow AdaptHealth to further enrich our product portfolio and offer our patients, healthcare professionals and commercial payor partners a truly robust suite of products.

“Rodney is an experienced, proven and creative leader who brings to AdaptHealth PCS a record of success in building businesses, enhancing customer experiences, and driving operational efficiencies. He is an ideal choice to help implement our growth strategies and we are excited to welcome him to our team.”