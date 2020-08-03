Saliva testing for identification of Covid-19 secured emergency use authorisation from the FDA in April

Accumen has collaborated with Spectrum Solutions to provide Covid-19 saliva testing kits. (Credit: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay)

Accumen has announced a partnership with medical equipment manufacturer Spectrum Solutions to offer Covid-19 saliva testing kits across the US.

In April this year, saliva testing for the identification of Covid-19 secured emergency use authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA),

The authorisation mandated saliva collection exclusively using Spectrum’s SDNA-1000 saliva collection device based on a trial with Rutgers University.

The Spectrum saliva collection device will help generate more precise and sensitive test results

The Spectrum saliva collection device has been developed to generate more precise and sensitive test results, as well as minimise sample collection errors, decrease labour needed for collection and reduce use of PPE.

In addition, the SDNA-1000 is claimed to offer 100% neutralisation of the live virus mitigating risk and the threat of unnecessary exposure.

The device will also protect and stabilise viral RNA transcripts for shipping in extreme and varying temperatures for more than 14 days and for up to one-year post collection in ambient storage.

Accumen corporate supply chain vice president Eric Jurinic said: “Accumen has been partnering with its clients to strengthen their laboratory supply chain for more than 10 years. Early in the COVID-19 crisis, we identified supply chain gaps and began coordinating resources to meet those evolving needs.

“As the crisis continued, we were able to provide critical testing supplies like nasopharyngeal (NP) swabs, media and personal protective equipment (PPE) for our clients, and we later made those resources available to other health systems and laboratories across the country to help increase testing efforts.”

Accumen is a technology-enabled organisation, which works with hospitals, health system, commercial laboratory, and payer clients to deliver strategic solutions and services.

The company’s offerings comprise of lab and imaging transformation, consulting, supply chain optimization, lab outreach, 3D post-processing, patient blood management, test utilisation, anaemia management, and clinical data exchange.

Based in Salt Lake City of Utah, Spectrum Solutions and its medical device and services division, Spectrum DNA offers end-to-end solutions for both clinical diagnostic projects and commercial product plans.

In July, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) received $24m investment from the US government to ramp-up the manufacturing of its BD Veritor Solution for rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2.