Inlog is involved in the development and marketing of blood bank and hospital software solutions

Abénex has agreed to acquire Inlog Holdings France SAS. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

French private equity company Abénex has signed an agreement to acquire Inlog Holdings France SAS from medical technology company Haemonetics for an undisclosed sum.

Via its subsidiary In Log SAS, Inlog Holdings France SAS is engaged in the development and marketing of blood bank and hospital software solutions for the customers in France, as well as in various other countries outside of the US.

Abénex director Thomas Peretti said: “We are enthusiastic about continuing what Haemonetics and the Inlog team have achieved over the last decade. We will rely on Inlog’s team to better serve its clients by investing in innovation and in people.”

As per terms of the deal, Abénex will acquire the complete ownership interest in Inlog Holdings France SAS and In Log SAS, including the EdgeSuite software solutions such as EdgeBlood, EdgeCell, EdgeTrack and EdgeLab, as well as the SapaNet software solution.

The Inlog products will allow to better meet the operational requirements of blood banks and blood centres

The Inlog products will help better meet the operational requirements of blood banks and blood centres, in addition to enhancing workflow efficiencies in hospital labs to improve patient safety and streamline lab processes.

Subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the deal is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year.

Upon completion of the deal, employees of In Log SAS will continue as employees of In Log SAS.

Haemonetics president and CEO Chris Simon said: “This divestiture and the recent sale of our U.S. blood donor software help shift our portfolio toward our growth segments.

“Software that supports our growth and sector leadership remain an important part our Innovation Agenda.”

In April this year, Haemonetics acquired German company enicor, which manufactures ClotPro next-generation whole blood coagulation testing system.

Haemonetics has expertise in offering advanced haematology products and solutions for the customers.

The company’s medical markets comprise of blood and plasma component collection, as well as the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services.