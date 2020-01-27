Abbott’s DBS system has been developed to offer directed stimulation to areas of the brain to optimise patient outcomes and limit side effects

Abbott secures FDA expanded indication for Infinity DBS System (Credit: Abbott.)

Abbott has secured the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its new Infinity Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) system, with expanded indication to include targeting of internal globus pallidus (GPi).

The medical devices and healthcare firm said that GPi is an area in the brain that plays a crucial role in the motor function. By using its DBS system, GPi can be targeted to improve the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, which are not controlled by medication.

Abbott neuromodulation business medical affairs director Binith Cheeran said: “Abbott’s PROGRESS study has led the way in establishing the value of directional DBS systems for targeted areas of the brain.

“The approval of Abbott’s Infinity DBS system with targeted stimulation is a significant advancement for people living with Parkinson’s disease and their care teams. The ability to optimize the programming for each individual opens the door for a new standard of care for DBS therapy.”

DBS system operates on an iOS software platform with Bluetooth wireless technology

Infinity DBS is said to be the only directional DBS system approved for treating movement disorders including Parkinson’s disease and Essential Tremor, Subthalamic nucleus (STN), ventral intermediate nucleus (VIM) and GPi.

Abbott said that its DBS system has been developed to offer directed stimulation to the areas of the brain for optimising patient outcomes and limit side effects.

In addition, the new Informity Programming feature of the system will enable the clinicians to streamline the programming process with an iPad mini device. It also allows patients to manage their symptoms using Infinity DBS System iPod touch controller.

The Infinity DBS system also has CE Mark and is currently available in nearly 30 countries.

University of Minnesota Udall centre of excellence for Parkinson’s research and neurology department head Jerrold Vitek “The internal segment of the global pallidus, or GPi, is a well-established valuable DBS target for the management of the motor signs associated with Parkinson’s disease, and is a preferred target for many patients, particularly for those with troublesome medication induced dyskinesia.

“This approval expands the options for patients to tailor treatment to their unique needs, with the added benefits of being able to target precise areas and utilizing a patient-friendly iOS device.”