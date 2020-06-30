Abbott's continuous glucose monitoring will be combined with Tandem's insulin delivery systems for the development of new integrated diabetes solutions

Abbott has collaborated with Tandem Diabetes Care for the development and commercialisation of integrated diabetes solutions.

Under the deal, the companies will combine Abbott’s continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology with Tandem’s insulin delivery systems to develop new solutions for people to better manage their diabetes.

Both companies, which first announced their intention to collaborate in October 2019, now signed an agreement for the technical development of device integration and associated commercial support activities.

Tandem Diabetes Care president and CEO John Sheridan said: “We’re excited to integrate our insulin delivery systems with Abbott’s glucose-sensing technology, and we look forward to expanding options for our customers so that they can combine devices that best suit their personal needs.”

The new deal will enable both firms to digitally connect their technologies for future automated insulin delivery systems, helping to better treat diabetes.

Tandem’s t:slim X2 insulin pump is said to be the first to secure approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the new device category known as alternate controller enabled (ACE) infusion pumps in 2019.

The ACE pump is provided with advanced features such as a large colour touchscreen, rechargeable battery, Bluetooth wireless technology, USB connectivity and watertight construction (IPX7).

Recently, Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 2 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system secured FDA approval to treat adults and children aged four and older with diabetes.

The FreeStyle Libre 2 is claimed to be the only iCGM system with optional real-time alarms, which measures glucose levels every minute.

Initially, the companies will focus on commercial activities in the US and Canada.

Abbott diabetes care senior vice president Jared Watkin said: “Abbott is working with our partners to bring integrated technologies at an affordable price for people with diabetes who rely on using insulin pumps.

“By combining our glucose sensing technology with Tandem’s proven insulin delivery systems, we will be able to create a cohesive ecosystem for people with diabetes that can fit easily into their daily lives.”