Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is developed based on the company’s FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring technology

A cyclist wearing Abbott’s Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor on the back of the upper arm. (Credit: Abbott)

Abbott has launched its Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, designed for continuous measuring of glucose to help athletes understand the correlation between their glucose levels and athletic performance.

The new biosensor is an over-the-counter product designed to offer glucose monitoring to athletes, aged 16 years and older, in sports including cycling, running, and swimming, through a mobile app.

The biosensor is said to help athletes understand the effect of their nutrition choices on training and competition, and is not intended for use in the diagnosis, treatment, or monitoring of a disease.

The medical device maker said that its CE Mark approved Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is developed based on its FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring technology, and is said to be the world’s first glucose sport biosensor.

The company has originally developed the FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring technology to help people living with diabetes.

The new biosensor marks the first personal-use product to leverage the technology for use outside diabetes.

Abbott diabetes care senior vice president Jared Watkin said: “FreeStyle Libre changed the way millions of people manage their diabetes to get and stay healthier, and now with Libre Sense we’re bringing that same proven technology to empower athletes to help them reach their athletic performance goals.

“This is just the beginning – our breakthrough sensing technology has the potential to go beyond glucose and provide a lens into what’s happening in the human body that could provide meaningful insights into other conditions, treatments, and ultimately improve health.”

Athletes can wear the new sport biosensor for 14 days to get continuous glucose readings

By wearing a small round biosensor, around the size of a two Euro coin, on the back of the upper arm, athletes can get their glucose readings from Abbott’s new biosensor through Bluetooth wireless technology. The biosensor can be worn for up to 14 days to get continuous glucose reading.

Working together with sports technology firm, the company has designed its Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor to be compatible with their mobile apps and other accessory devices.

Abbott has partnered with Supersapiens, an Atlanta-based sports technology firm, which marks the company’s first non-exclusive collaboration.

Supersapiens, in turn, partnered with few teams at the sporting event Tour de France, to use the energy management system and wear the Libre Sense biosensor in training, as part of an observational study.

Abbott is expected to commercialise its new Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor directly through the Supersapiens website, within few weeks.

The initial commercialisation is planned for eight European countries including Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Switzerland and the UK.

Supersapiens founder and former professional cyclist Phil Southerland said: “With Abbott’s Libre Sense, for the first time, an athlete will have access to glucose data to help give them insight into their body’s fuel level at all times, fundamentally changing the way athletes think about energy management.

“By combining Abbott’s proven track record in glucose sensing technology along with Supersapiens’ app and personalized analytics, athletes will be primed to sustain peak performance.”