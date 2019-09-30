Cost effectiveness data are often used by many payers and health authorities around the world when making coverage and reimbursement decisions

Image: Abbott’s MitraClip is cost effective, increases life expectancy and improves quality of life. Photo: Courtesy of Abbott.

Abbott announced new analyses of the landmark COAPTTM Trial that show the company’s MitraClipTM device is cost effective and is projected to increase both life-expectancy and quality of life compared to guideline-directed medical therapy (GDMT) alone in heart failure patients with secondary mitral regurgitation (MR), or a leaky mitral heart valve. The cost-effectiveness analysis also showed additional benefits of MitraClip, including decreased use of health resources after implantation.

The data were presented during the late-breaking clinical trial session at the 31st Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation in San Francisco (September 25 – 29) and simultaneously published in the journal Circulation.

In addition, a second late-breaking data presentation at TCT showed that over a longer-term follow-up period within the COAPT Trial, MitraClip continued to remain safe, with durable MR reduction, reduced hospitalization rates, and improved survival and quality of life compared to medical therapy alone.

In tandem, the two late-breaking data sets provide strong evidence of MitraClip’s impact on treating secondary MR. Significant secondary MR has historically been difficult to manage, is associated with a poor prognosis,1 and can lead to reduced quality of life, recurrent hospitalizations and decreased survival.2,3

“With longer-term follow-up we continue to see extended benefits from treatment with MitraClip in advanced heart failure patients with severe mitral regurgitation, and are encouraged by the latest findings demonstrating it is also a cost-effective treatment,” said Gregg W. Stone, M.D., co-principal investigator of the COAPT Trial, Director of Academic Affairs for the Mount Sinai Heart Health System and Professor of Medicine and Population Health Sciences and Policy at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York.

“The pinnacle for all breakthrough therapies is to enhance patient longevity and quality of life in a cost-effective manner. These late-breaking data demonstrate that the MitraClip provides tremendous health benefits for select heart failure patients at a cost that is acceptable to the US health care system,” said Stone.

Source: Company Press Release