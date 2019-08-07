Revon has developed a data collection platform that integrates mobile technology and connected devices with health care services and therapies

ZYUS Life Sciences has completed the previously announced acquisition of Kentucky-based healthcare technology company Revon Systems.

ZYUS, which is focused on the global development and commercialization of innovative and patient-focused cannabinoid-based therapeutics and product candidates, intends to utilize Revon’s proprietary artificial intelligence–enabled technology platform as a digital therapeutic patient interface and a real-time data collection platform during various future planned clinical studies and trials.

“We welcome the Revon team onboard at ZYUS and are excited to utilize the proprietary technology platform in future planned clinical trials of our pain treatment–related product candidates,” said Brent Zettl, President and CEO of ZYUS. “By generating a stronger interface and engagement with patients, we aim to help expedite the clinical trial process as we pursue innovative therapies to better the lives of patients.”

Revon is a Kentucky-based healthcare technology company that has developed a data collection platform that integrates mobile technology and connected devices with health care services and therapies.

The platform’s digital interface supports data collection for the investigation of the performance of pharmaceutical and other interventions in various patient populations. Revon’s technology platform enables smart registry services, real world evidence collection and patient reported outcomes tracking for pharmaceutical and medical device companies conducting clinical trials.

