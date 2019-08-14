Multiple clinical studies on the skin closure device have demonstrated significant time saving, fewer wound complications and the ability to cut healthcare costs

Zip device provides statistically significant clinical and patient satisfaction benefits (Credit Pixabay)

ZipLine Medical, a non- invasive skin closure device maker, announced that two significant clinical studies published in peer-reviewed journals have showed positive results for its Zip Surgical Skin Closure.

The use of its wound closure system indicated better clinical outcomes and healthcare cost savings, when compared with surgical staples.

Zip Surgical Skin Closure is a non-invasive and easy-to-use skin closure device

The device features a patented force distribution design to replace sutures, staples and glue for surgical incisions and lacerations, resulting in secure wound closure and good scar quality.

Dr Rodney Benner from the Shelbourne Knee Center in Indiana, US, has conducted the randomised, controlled, prospective study on patients undergoing same-day bilateral knee replacement and published the results in online edition of the Journal of Knee Surgery.

His study demonstrated the Zip device offered statistically significant clinical and patient satisfaction benefits when compared with surgical staples.

Patients in the study showed a better range of motion two weeks post-procedure during recovery and less pain on the knee closed with the Zip device compared with the stapled knee.

Dr Benner said: “The Zip closure improved the patient experience, and as a result, I have changed my practice to include Zip closure in all knee arthroplasties. Patients reported less pain, improved cosmetic outcomes, and even improved early function by improving range of motion.”

Dr Roger Emerson from the US-based Texas Centre for Joint Replacement, has carried out a separate health economics study of the Zip device, which was recently published in the online journal Cureus.

The study, which enrolled 130 knee replacement patients, compared a retrospective chart review of patients receiving staple skin closure, with that of a prospective case series of patients receiving the Zip device.

The study showed that patients receiving staples had more incision-related phone calls, ER admissions, clinic visits due to incisional complications than the patients with Zip closure.

Dr Emerson said: “The results of this study provide insight on how a simple change in the closure methodology can lead to potential downstream cost savings, especially in a bundled payment model.

“In the study, we noticed that patients were apprehensive about staple removal and concerned when they saw redness around their staples, which in some cases triggered antibiotic prescriptions to avoid possible infection.”