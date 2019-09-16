Zelegent’s existing product line Elevo Snoring Intervention Set is designed for treating primary snoring, defined as disruptive snoring in patients without OSA

Zelegent, a US-based medical technology company, has acquired the exclusive rights to the Minimally Invasive Suspension of the Hyoid (MISH) technology from Valam, for an undisclosed amount.

Suspension of the hyoid bone is an existing procedure for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) that carries its own reimbursement code, and the MISH technology product platform is designed to provide an alternative to existing technologies for treating OSA.

Valam CEO Ron Hadani said: "Permanent implants are never desirable, if they can be avoided. We are pleased that MISH will be developed and commercialized by Zelegent, given Zelegent's recent success with the Elevo Set. As a new shareholders of Zelegent, Valam shall support Zelegent during development of the product line."

Valam has developed the MISH technology for treating OSA

MISH offers less invasive solution compared to existing hyoid suspension products, as it replaces external neck incision with a needle puncture at the site.

The Elevo Set, along with the early-stage development MISH platform, is intended for the same physician call point and involves resorbable barbed implants deployed with a proprietary needle delivery tool.

In addition, the solution can be manufactured at lower costs. The two systems are expected to provide physicians with a range of minimally-invasive options for patients with either primary snoring, or snoring with OSA.

Zelegent has signed an exclusive sales, marketing and distribution partnership with Cook Medical for commercialising its current product, the Elevo Set.

Zelegent chief executive officer Alexander K Arrow said: “Unlike existing hyoid suspension devices, the MISH procedure does not involve a permanent implant.

“The components to suspend the hyoid bone in the MISH procedure are completely resorbable after implantation, making the MISH procedure consistent with the theme of Zelegent’s first product line, the Elevo Set.”