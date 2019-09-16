The new technologies will advance the digitalisation of eye care and high-resolution imaging to help doctors maximise clinical efficiency and performance

Image: Zeiss Artevo 800 digital microscope for ophthalmic surgery. Photo: courtesy of PRNewsfoto/Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.

Zeiss has announced the introduction of new digital and surgical technologies at this year’s European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ESCRS) annual meeting in Paris, France, which is being held from 14 to 18 September.

The new technologies will help advance the digitalisation of eye care and high-resolution imaging, allowing doctors to enhance clinical efficiency and performance.

Carl Zeiss Meditec ophthalmic devices global president Jim Mazzo said: “Our commitment to developing the best technologies to support the growing needs in patient care is reflected in the new solutions that we will be sharing at ESCRS.

“We continue to collaborate with leading doctors, researchers and practitioners to address future-forward trends, such as digitalization, which is reshaping how eye care is practiced today and tomorrow.”

The new digital and surgical technologies offered by Zeiss

Part of the Zeiss Cataract Suite, the new EQ Workplace is a digital solution that will allow surgeons to connect and streamline the refractive cataract workflow.

EQ Workplace has been developed to create efficiencies for surgeons pre-operatively and access data from anywhere at any time.

Zeiss Artevo 800, which is claimed to be the first digital microscope in ophthalmic surgery, is the CE marked device that features integrated digital optics for optimised digital visualisation and cloud connectivity to the EQ Workplace. It will offer surgeons with remote access to patient data and images.

Zeiss miLOOP is a micro-interventional device developed to provide zero-energy endocapsular lens fragmentation. It also secured CE mark approval and commercialised in the markets outside of the US.

Cirrus 6000 is the next generation and ultra-fast 100kHz optical coherence tomography (OCT) system that offers scans 270% more quicker than prior Cirrus generations. It enables seamless transfer of raw patient data from previous generations of the Cirrus.

The new version of the Zeiss Glaucoma Workplace incorporates diagnostics data from various devices to help doctors streamline complex analysis

In addition, Zeiss will unveil premium slit lamp SL 800, which enables better visualisation with high contrast and resolution.

In March this year, Zeiss secured the 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for epithelial thickness mapping (ETM) for CIRRUS HD-OCT, enabling more detailed assessment of refractive surgery patients.