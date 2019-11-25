Zebra Medical Vision’s imaging analytics platform allows healthcare institutions to identify patients at risk of disease and offer improved, preventative treatment pathways, to improve patient care

Image: Zebra Medical Vision joins forces with Nuance to bring more AI to diagnostic imaging. Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire.

Zebra Medical Vision, the deep-learning medical-imaging analytics company, announces today that its AI1 “all-in-one” bundle of AI products will be available on the Nuance AI Marketplace. Nuance offers the first and largest portal with one-stop access to a wide range of AI diagnostic models from within the industry’s most widely used radiology-reporting platform.

The Nuance AI Marketplace functions like an app store that is dedicated to radiology. It provides algorithm developers consolidated, at-scale access to users of Nuance PowerScribe™, the radiology reporting system trusted by approximately 80% of U.S. radiologists across more than 6,500 connected healthcare facilities. Radiologists can discover, test, and use algorithms from within their familiar PowerScribe workflows, to increase reporting efficiency and quality, as well as help healthcare teams improve patient outcomes and healthcare costs. A built-in feedback channel lets users share real-world results with developers for algorithm refinement, and post-market surveillance. Hospital systems benefit with simplified purchasing and metrics showing algorithm usage, costs and performance.

As part of the Nuance AI Marketplace, Zebra Medical Vision will provide its AI1™ “all-in-one” bundle, including access to an ever-growing number of AI solutions, integrated into radiologist workflow at an affordable, fixed annual fee. The company’s AI solutions analyze millions of clinical imaging in real time, detecting various medical indications, and alerting the relevant stakeholders in hospitals and clinics.

Source: Company Press Release