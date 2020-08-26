Zavation designs, engineers, and manufactures spinal hardware and biologics for cervical, thoracolumbar, interbody fusion, interventional spine, and minimally invasive surgery

Zavation launches Titanium/PEEK Posterior LEIF Cage. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/Zavation Medical Products, LLC.)

Zavation Medical Products (“Zavation” or the “Company”), an innovative designer and manufacturer of high-quality spinal implants, instruments, MIS procedural kits, and biologics headquartered in Flowood, MS, announced the launch of the Titanium/PEEK Posterior LEIF (Lateral Expandable Interbody Fusion) cage, a cage designed for use in the lumbar spine as a spinal fusion procedure.

The Titanium/PEEK Posterior LEIF cage is the latest addition to Zavation’s portfolio. The cage is designed to provide structural stability in a shape that accommodates a posterior or transforaminal approach to the lumbar spine. It is available in various heights and geometric options to fit the anatomical needs of a wide variety of patients. After insertion, the implant can be expanded to a larger footprint which doubles the graft volume, and it can then be filled with autogenous bone graft material through the inserter.

Dr. Jimmy Miller, Neurosurgeon at Greenwood LeFlore Hospital, stated, “There are several very important advantages of the hybrid LEIF cage. First, the expanded cage has a large size that lessens the likelihood of subsidence. Second, it has a large footprint and an increased available space for graft material that promotes bony fusion. Third, once expanded the hybrid LEIF cage is wider than the annulotomy through which it was inserted, lessening the possibility of posterior migration. Fourth, it has the increased strength of a titanium alloy.”

Source: Company Press Release