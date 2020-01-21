“VR and AR therapy has provided so much relief to patients globally,” said Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. “As a former air force pilot, I am so grateful to be able to use our healthcare solution to improve the lives of military families. After using our platform, patients have recorded a drastic improvement in quality of life, comfort, and overall wellness.”

XRHealth’s flagship product, the VRHealth Platform, is offered to healthcare facilities and provides them with VR medical apps, including cognitive assessment and training apps, motor function apps, pain management apps, and behavioral apps. The VRHealth and ARHealth platforms are particularly useful for medical professionals since they can analyze patient data in real-time to track their recovery both on site and remotely.

“We are excited to provide a new service of Virtual Reality to our Veterans on the spinal cord injury (SCI) unit. Over the past few months we have introduced XRHealth and VR to over 20 Veterans within our service line (inpatient and outpatient),” said Charley Wright MS, CTRS, ATP, project lead for VR/XR services for SCI. “XRHealth’s vision to provide therapeutic modalities in the form of VR for our disabled Veteran population has helped us serve our Veterans in a new, exciting and innovative way.”

GlobalSTL, BioSTL’s international initiative that recruits high-growth companies from around the world that enrich and expand St. Louis’ innovation economy, has made the partnership between XRHealth and VA St. Louis Healthcare System possible.