WellsCare has signed partnership contract with Sharaf DG, an electronics distributor in the Middle East, to launch its IASO at the Sharaf DG store

IASO is a medical device designed for the treatment of pain. (Credit: Born2Global Centre.)

WellsCare, a South Korean health care technology firm focused on pain management, has unveiled its plans expand its footprint in the Middle East, beginning from July 2020.

The company has recently signed a business partnership contract with Sharaf DG, an electronics distributor in the Middle East, and intends to launch its IASO at the Sharaf DG Times Square Centre flagship store in August 2020.

IASO is the brand name for Epione, a homecare medical device developed by the company for the treatment of diverse painful conditions.

In addition, the company has been an active member company of the Born2Global Centre, a full-cycle service platform for global expansion, from 2019.

WellsCare CEO Lee Sung-won said: “Our initial foothold in the Middle Eastern market was made possible when Sharaf DG contacted us directly. Our debut on the Amazon.ae platform reflects an increased global demand for home healthcare devices, which can be attributed to the spread of COVID-19.

“Based on the increased shift toward an ‘untact economy,’ WellsCare will be using our previous success with online sales at Amazon USA as a springboard to progressively enter Amazon platforms in the Middle East, EU, and Japan to expand our global online sales network.”

WellsCare designed IASO as a homecare medical device for diverse painful conditions

WellsCare was recently granted Class III medical device certification from the Korean government for Epione, which is planned to be released in the Korean market in the second half of 2020.

IASO is a wearable laser pain treatment device that facilitates at-at home usage, without needing to visit the medical facility.

The device is capable of treating painful conditions including visual display terminals syndrome, which is caused by excessive use of computer or smart phone, along with sports-related pain.

IASO is said to leverage laser technology, commonly used for pain treatment by orthopaedic departments and rehabilitative care hospitals, unlike low-frequency massage or LED technology.

Sharaf DG is an affiliate of the Sharaf Group, which operates real estate, construction, finance, distribution, and tourism businesses in the Middle East and Africa.

The company runs stores across the Middle East, in addition to online sales channels.