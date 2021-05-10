The acquisition of MeMD will allow Walmart Health to offer access to virtual care across the US

Walmart Health has agreed to acquire telehealth provider MeMD. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Walmart Health has signed an agreement to acquire multi-speciality telehealth provider MeMD for an undisclosed sum.

MeMD is a comprehensive telehealth solution, which offers on-demand and online care for common illnesses, injuries and behavioural health issues to consumers and businesses across the US.

The acquisition of MeMD will allow Walmart Health to boost its commitment to integrated and omnichannel health delivery, which leverages data and technology to enhance engagement, health equity and outcomes.

MeMD will enable Walmart Health to offer access to virtual care across the nation, including urgent, behavioural and primary care. It also complements in-person Walmart Health centres.

Walmart health and wellness executive vice president Dr Cheryl Pegus said: “Telehealth offers a great opportunity to expand access and reach consumers where they are and complements our brick-and-mortar Walmart Health locations.

“Today people expect omnichannel access to care and adding telehealth to our Walmart Health care strategies allows us to provide in-person and digital care across our multiple assets and solutions.”

Dr John Shufeldt established MeMD in 2010 to deliver virtual care across the nation by leveraging the latest online technologies to offer quality care round the clock in a convenient and accessible manner.

At present, the company is said to deliver medical and mental health visits to millions of members across the country.

MeMD CEO Bill Goodwin said: “We’ve achieved incredible strides in making healthcare available to individuals and businesses around the country through our easy, affordable and intuitive online platform.

“We can’t imagine a better partner than Walmart as we are both committed to innovative healthcare delivery and bringing affordable, high-quality care to as many people as possible.”

Subject to regulatory approval, the deal is expected to be completed in the coming months.