Rx3000 UV Light Air Purifier production shifts to Massachusetts to ensure quality, fast production & delivery

Desert Regional Medical Center Internal Medicine and Nephrology, Chief of Medicine Bryan Stone. (Credit: Vystar.)

Vystar has shifted to Massachusetts production of its Rx3000, a hybrid ultraviolet (UV)-light air purification system designed specifically for hospitals. Rx3000 is FDA cleared as a Class II Medical Device and was designed by biomedical engineers for use in hospitals and healthcare facilities. Rx3000 utilizes ultraviolet-C (UV-C) germicidal irradiation (UVGI) to inactivate 99.97% of airborne viruses, bacteria and other pathogens on first pass.

“We are proud to say that we’ve resumed production of the RX3000 and it is now made in Worcester, Massachusetts, enabling more control over quality and distribution,” stated Steve Rotman, CEO of Vystar. “We are now producing 50 units per week. Once we finish testing these units, we plan to ramp up to 1500 units.”

The Rx3000 combines patented ViraTech germicidal UV-C light with a five-stage HEPA filtration proven in independent EPA- and FDA-certified laboratory testing to inactivate on first pass more than 99.97% of airborne viruses, bacteria and other contaminants. Rx3000 has been proven effective at inactivating airborne pathogens that cause pneumonia, influenza, MRSA (staph), streptococcus (whooping cough), tuberculosis (TB), measles and a myriad of other antibiotic-resistant and viral infections.

UV Light Treatment of Coronavirus (COVID-19) – The CDC has long stated that UVGI is effective in reducing the transmission of airborne bacterial and viral infections in hospitals, military housing, and classrooms. The CDC in April 2020 stated that UVGI is one of the most promising methods for decontamination of filtering facepiece respirators (FFR) for Coronavirus (SARS CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19. The report notes SARS CoV-2 may be inactivated by high doses of UV-C light, similar to the 99.9%-99.999% inactivation rate of UVGI on other viruses such as Influenza A (H1N1), Avian influenza A virus (H5N1), Influenza A (H7N9) A/Anhui/1/2013, Influenza A (H7N9) A/Shanghai/1/2013, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV. Rx3000 has not been tested directly for effectiveness against airborne Coronavirus (SARS CoV-2), however it uses the UVGI technology detailed in the CDC reports.

UVGI is harmful to skin and the eyes. Rx3000 is designed to prevent direct exposure of UV light to skin or eyes during normal operation.

The CDC reports that many COVID-19 patients develop pneumonia and other respiratory infections. These are often spread by airborne pathogens,” stated Bryan Stone, MD, Internal Medicine and Nephrology, Chief of Medicine for Desert Regional Medical Center, and expert consultant for medical application and technology development. “Rx3000’s one-two punch of pathogen trapping HEPA filtration and UV light pathogen inactivation can play a critical role in reducing exposure to dangerous airborne viruses and bacteria.”

Dr. Stone noted, “No matter how much you sanitize a room’s surfaces, it is all undone by the simple act of an infected person exhaling, sneezing or coughing harmful viruses or bacteria in the vicinity of that surface or near another person. While the CDC addresses methods for personal and surface disinfection, the Rx3000 is an effective tool to reduce airborne pathogens, further protecting those people and key surfaces.”

Rx3000 is used in hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities. With an MSRP of $8,000 per unit to service a 1,500 – 3,000 sq. ft. area, Rx3000 is very cost effective. Vystar acquired 100% of the assets and patented intellectual property related to the Rx3000, RxAir for residential and small business use, custom filtration and other UV light air purification technologies from UV Flu Technologies (OTCBB: UVFT) in 2018. Vystar also acquired all of the equipment necessary to make the custom filters used in the Rx3000. These large multi-stage filters retail for approximately $800 and last up to 1 year, depending on use.