Vuzix and Librestream launch joint telehealth solution. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/Vuzix Corporation.)

Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, together with Librestream Technologies Inc., a leading provider of augmented reality enterprise solutions, today announced a telehealth support kit that includes Librestream’s Onsight remote expert software and the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses. This solution helps by allowing remote telepresence assistance to overcome shortages in medical specialists and personal protection equipment (PPE) as a result of COVID-19.

Healthcare workers can wear the Vuzix M400 smart glasses running the Onsight Connect application patient-side while being guided by remotely located staff to perform critical patient care and procedures. This allows at-risk doctors, as well as doctors that are now under quarantine and unable to serve in person, to share their expertise and knowledge to the frontline healthcare workers providing care for incoming patients with COVID-19.

The Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses are certified as part of the Onsight Optimized™ program. Using Onsight Connect, medical professionals can see live video and virtual onscreen mark-ups on the M400 display in real time and hands-free. Medical specialists remotely view live video from a safe distance and guide the frontline healthcare provider verbally and graphically through examinations and procedures.

“The opportunity to make a positive impact for frontline healthcare teams is important to us during this critical time. We’ve worked closely with Vuzix to create a solution that will help teams combat shortages in PPE and medical specialists,” shared Jereme Pitts, Chief Operating Officer at Librestream.

“We are pleased to partner with Librestream in bringing this hands-free remote expert experience to the frontline of the COVID-19 medical crisis. The combined solution of Onsight Connect with the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses is a robust voice driven application that has been optimized for telehealth,” said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.

Vuzix and Librestream encourage eligible health care providers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for the COVID-19 Telehealth Program for possible financial assistance to acquire this telemedicine solution, which will by providing up to $200 million in funding, appropriated by Congress as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, to help health care providers provide connected care services to patients at their homes or mobile locations in response to the novel Coronavirus 2019 disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The COVID-19 Telehealth Program will provide immediate support to eligible health care providers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by fully funding their telecommunications services, information services, and devices necessary to provide critical connected care services until the program’s funds have been expended or the COVID-19 pandemic has ended.

