VuVatech, a pelvic therapy device company that helps women worldwide who suffer pelvic/sexual pain, announced that it is partnering with The Octex Group to manufacture the VuVa Magnetic Dilator.

Image: VuVatech has partnered with Octex Group to produce vaginal dilators. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / VuVatech LLC.

The VuVa Magnetic Dilator is a non-prescription patented therapy device that helps women who want to have sex, but cannot due to excruciating pelvic pain caused by vulvodynia, vaginismus, vaginal atrophy, vaginal stenosis and other conditions that cause painful intercourse. The dilator is not a cure but a therapy that decreases pain during intercourse.

“Due to our increasingly high volume of orders, Octex was the obvious choice to manufacture our product,” said Tara Langdale-Schmidt, president and co-founder of VuVatech and a sufferer of pelvic pain, who invented the medical device.

“Not only can they handle our volume but their quality management system is impeccable. They are the leading manufacturer of medical equipment in Florida and they are local, located right here in Sarasota, which is important to our company.”

“We’re excited to be manufacturing for VuVatech,” said Dorin Moon, general manager of Octex. “As a leading contract manufacturer in women’s healthcare, we feel this is a perfect relationship to leverage our manufacturing and lab expertise for this important product in women’s health.”

According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, about 32 million women in the U.S. suffer from symptoms of vulvar and vaginal atrophy, a thinning and drying of the tissue that can lead to painful intercourse. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists states pain during intercourse (dyspareunia) is very common, nearly 3-of-4 women have pain during intercourse at some time during their lives.

From Langdale-Schmidt’s previous positive experience using magnets to reduce back and neck nerve pain after a car accident, she had a “lightbulb moment” to incorporate neodymium magnets into a vaginal dilator. Tara turned her idea into a nonprescription, non-invasive holistic solution therapy device that has been clinically proven to help women relieve pelvic pain and sexual discomfort.

Dilators are used to expand vaginal walls, add elasticity to the tissues and allow for comfortable sexual intercourse. The neodymium magnets within each dilator help increase blood flow and relieve sexual discomfort while the soft tissue lengthens, relaxing muscles and ligaments. As the tissue relaxes, the neodymium magnets increase blood flow to the painful area, calming nerves.

Source: Company Press Release