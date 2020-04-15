Research shows viruses are killed by exposure to Vomaris Bioelectric V.Dox Technology

Image: V.Dox Technology’s moisture-activated microcell batteries wirelessly generate electricity across the Procellera single layer dressing surface.. (Credit: Business Wire.)

Vomaris Innovations, headquartered in Tempe, AZ, announced today that significant research findings confirmed viruses are killed upon exposure to the company’s bioelectric V.Dox Technology platform.

Vomaris has begun applying their technology to manufacture prototype face masks that can be worn alone or inside an existing face mask with the intention of killing viruses and reducing the risk of viral and bacterial spread. Currently, most face masks have no ability to kill viruses or bacteria. Vomaris said more data will be released in the coming weeks.

Vomaris Innovations Board Chairman, Paul Foster, said the company’s immediate goal is to receive approval through the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) program. “With the strong evidence we have, we hope to receive an EUA and have our first products in the hands of clinicians very soon.” Foster added, “To our knowledge, V.Dox Technology is the only American-made antiviral technology that could be immediately available for use in this application.”

V.Dox Technology is a proprietary dot matrix pattern of embedded microcell batteries that wirelessly generate a low level of electricity in the presence of slight moisture. Vomaris currently commercializes a full line of wound dressing products under the names Procellera and JumpStart that have demonstrated a robust antimicrobial effect, including impact against several multi-drug resistant and biofilm-forming bacteria. The bioelectric technology offers clinicians a non-antibiotic solution for infection risk reduction, and potentially increases the value for V.Dox Technology’s use in face masks and possibly other surface treatments.

Jimmy Chow, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon and a founding member of the Orthopedic Institute of the West in Phoenix, AZ, said he uses Procellera dressings routinely for all his post-surgical wound care. “Over the past eight years and thousands of surgeries,” he said, “my patients’ infection rate has been 0.02% while using this technology. Procellera plays an integral role in keeping that infection rate exceptionally low.”

Dr. Chow is not surprised that V.Dox Technology is also effective against viruses. “It’s been clearly shown to destroy infection-causing agents that are classically hard to kill. And since viruses are electrically charged, it follows that V.Dox Technology would also be effective at neutralizing viruses.”

Vomaris CEO Mike Nagel said, “We are proud to join the fight against this global pandemic with an important contribution to personal protective equipment (PPE). We hope to make this technology available to as many people as possible in the short term and we’re in discussions now with companies having expertise in face mask development and manufacturing to fully integrate V.Dox Technology and help address the high-level need for effective face masks.”

Source: Company Press Release