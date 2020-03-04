The collaboration will make use of Theraxium Oncology, a digital oncology therapeutics platform offered by Voluntis

France-based Digital therapeutics provider Voluntis and US-based pharmaceutical firm Bristol-Myers Squibb have established a new collaboration to create and investigate digital therapeutic solutions for cancer patients.

The collaboration is said to leverage Theraxium Oncology, a digital oncology therapeutics platform offered by Voluntis, to evaluate new solutions for the management of patient symptoms and remote monitoring by healthcare providers.

Bristol-Myers Squibb chief information officer Paul von Autenried said: “This collaboration with Voluntis is an example of our commitment to advance patient care with digital solutions. By developing new technology and patient-centered initiatives such as these, we hope to advance the standards of clinical practice.”

The collaboration is aimed at developing digital therapeutics in oncology

Voluntis said that it serves people suffering from chronic conditions, and allows them to manage their treatment, and improve real-world outcomes. The firm offers solutions combining mobile and web apps, to deliver personalised recommendations to the patient and the care team.

The collaboration is aimed at enabling the developed digital therapeutic to offer patients access to a mobile application, or app, which is capable of supporting treatment and tracking of disease symptoms.

The app is expected to be developed, embedded with evidence-based algorithms, to provide real-time recommendations to the patients for self-management of symptoms.

In addition, the companies are also anticipated to explore the solution, capable of enabling patients to communicate with health care providers, capture and track symptoms, and receive a personalised care.

Voluntis CEO Pierre Leurent said: “Bristol-Myers Squibb is a leading innovator in oncology. We are delighted to join forces with their talented teams to work on digital therapeutics that could have a significant impact on the treatment experience for patients worldwide.

“This collaboration is a recognition of our unique know-how and technology, as well as an important opportunity to bring it to scale in oncology.”