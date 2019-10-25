Viz.ai has emerged as one of the most exciting and fastest growing healthcare companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) space

Viz.ai, the developer of the first synchronized healthcare software (Viz) using artificial intelligence (AI), today announced a $50 million Series B funding. The funding round was led by Greenoaks with participation from Threshold Ventures, CRV along with existing investors GV and Kleiner Perkins.

Viz.ai has emerged as one of the most exciting and fastest growing healthcare companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. It was recently named by Forbes as one of “America’s Most Promising Artificial Intelligence Companies.” Through the De Novo FDA pathway, Viz.ai introduced the concept of computer-aided triage software; Viz uses deep learning algorithms to identify a suspected large vessel occlusion, a particularly disabling type of stroke, in a CT scan and alerts the stroke team specialist. This happens in minutes. By alerting the right doctor at the right time and synchronizing care, Viz has the potential to significantly reduce the time to treatment and greatly increase a patient’s chances of a good outcome.

“Viz.ai’s mission is to improve access to lifesaving treatments. In stroke, by saving time for the hospital system, we can achieve significant cost savings for the payer and most importantly, improved outcomes for the patient. This round of funding will enable us to expand the benefits of Synchronized Care to more disease states and geographies, democratizing the quality of health care globally,” said Chris Mansi, CEO of Viz.ai.

Viz.ai’s acute ischemic stroke software is now available in over 300 hospitals across the U.S. “Viz.ai shortens time to treatment, increases the number of patients able to receive lifesaving therapy, and allows us to provide the best care for our patients. With stroke being the number one cause of long-term disability, every minute counts! Viz.ai is reducing the impact of this devastating disease and saving lives,” said J Mocco, MD, Professor and Vice Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery, Mount Sinai Health System.

Viz.ai is positioned to make a big impact on healthcare as a whole by curating the exponentially expanding healthcare data and making it immediately actionable for medical providers. “We see Viz.ai as the future of how healthcare is delivered. With rising costs and more focus on value-based care, there needs to be an emphasis on delivering the highest quality care in the shortest amount of time while reducing costs,” said Neil Shah of Greenoaks.

