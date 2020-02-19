Viz utilizes deep learning, a revolutionary technique where algorithms learn how to identify patterns in data from millions of prior examples for automatic detection of large vessel occlusions

Viz.ai Adds next generation functionality to AI stroke platform. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.)

Viz.ai, the leader in applied artificial intelligence in healthcare, today launched the next generation of its synchronized care platform for stroke. Viz.ai incorporates cutting edge artificial intelligence with HIPAA-compliant communication to allow stroke teams to quickly and efficiently triage patients to time-sensitive care with the aim of reducing time to treatment and increasing access to endovascular intervention.

New capabilities allow the stroke care team to synchronize care from stroke code notification to the post-acute care period. Expanded functionality will empower the stroke team with quick, relevant, clinical and imaging information to support faster diagnosis and treatment decisions, further increasing Viz.ai’s innovation leadership in offering the most technology advanced platform for stroke triage and workflow.

“Artificial Intelligence has revolutionized acute stroke care,” said Dr. Johanna T. Fifi, Associate Professor of Neurosurgery and Neurology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Associate Director of the Cerebrovascular Center at the Mount Sinai Health System. “This platform has transformed our ability to treat cerebrovascular patients and is an integral part of our stroke workflow.”

“In stroke, patient outcomes are determined by decisions that are made by clinicians in the first few minutes of care,” said Dr. Chris Mansi, neurosurgeon, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Viz.ai, Inc. “We are proud to offer hospital systems a comprehensive solution that can facilitate end-to-end care coordination and create efficiencies in acute stroke pathways to help get the right patient to the right doctor at the right time.” Viz.ai Adds Next Generation Functionality to Artificial Intelligence Stroke Platform

Source: Company Press Release