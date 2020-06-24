Vitanova Biomedical and LiteCure Medical Lasers announce a global strategic partnership, combining Vitanova Biomedical’s light-activated targeted cancer drug with advanced laser technology

Vitanova and LiteCure announce global partnership. (Credit: sungmin cho from Pixabay.)

Vitanova Biomedical, the San Antonio, Texas-based biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients and the healthcare professionals who care for them, has entered a global strategic partnership with LiteCure Medical Lasers. Vitanova’s light-activated targeted cancer drug offers a cost effective and efficacious cancer therapy with the potential to eliminate unwanted side effects. Located in New Castle, Delaware, LiteCure designs and manufactures medical devices for medical and veterinary healthcare professionals. LiteCure’s technology is driven by sound scientific understanding – combining physics, laser science, and engineering to provide advanced laser technology and innovative solutions to the health care industry.

Vitanova Biomedical and LiteCure are working together to develop and commercialize laser-activated targeted cancer treatments based upon Vitanova Biomedical’s light-activated targeted nanoparticle platform drug technology, coupled with LiteCure’s advanced laser system, technology expertise, and intellectual property. Vitanova Biomedical will exclusively utilize LiteCure’s laser system as the energy source to activate their proprietary light-activated drug in the human healthcare market. As an indication of the commitment to this partnership, Vitanova Biomedical will provide LiteCure an exclusive global license in the animal health market for their Light-Activated Intracellular Acidosis (LAIA) cancer therapy.

“LiteCure Medical Lasers is a perfect strategic partner. The addition of LiteCure’s advanced laser system and technology expertise significantly reduces time to market for our laser-activated targeted cancer therapy,” said Tom Roberts, Vitanova Biomedical President and CEO.

“The partnership with LiteCure will significantly advance the development of our stimulus-responsive targeted cancer therapy by facilitating the activation of our proprietary drug with deep-penetrating laser light only after it is taken up by the tumor cells,” added Dr. Matthew Gdovin, Vitanova Biomedical Founder and CSO.

As its initial drug candidate, Vitanova Biomedical is developing a prostate specific membrane antigen targeted drug, VNBp-1, formulated as a first line treatment for local stage prostate cancer. Light-activated VNBp-1 is designed as an effective alternative to the current standard of care treatments, with the potential to eliminate unwanted side effects. In the long-term, utilizing their platform LAIA technology, Vitanova Biomedical plans to develop light-activated targeted drugs for several different cancer indications including breast, ovarian, uterine and colon cancer.

Source: Company Press Release