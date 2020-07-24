DT MedTech will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Vilex, continuing the production of all its products under the DT MedTech Quality System

DT MedTech’s Hintermann Series System TAR. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/Vilex LLC.)

Vilex, a member of the Squadron Capital family of businesses, has completed the acquisition of DT MedTech, which makes Hintermann Series System Total Ankle Replacement (TAR).

Under the terms of the transaction, DT MedTech will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Vilex and continue the production of all its products under the DT MedTech Quality System.

The company will market its products outside the US through its existing distribution network, while Vilex will support the sales its Hintermann Series System in the US through its network.

In addition, DT MedTech executive vice president Shawn T Huxel will be appointed as Vilex chief operating officer.

Vilex chief executive officer Dustin Leavitt said: “The merging of our widely recognized Vilex product line in the US with the globally-renowned, clinically-proven, Hintermann Series product portfolio, positions Vilex as a global leader in providing lower extremity surgical solutions.

“The combined commercial channel now includes more than 50 distributors in the US and over 25 distribution partners outside the US, comprising over 300 field representatives, and many long-standing institutional customers. Vilex will work closely with Professor Hintermann as we continue worldwide distribution and introduce the Hintermann Series System into our US sales channel.”

DT MedTech offers both mobile bearing and a semi-constrained TAR system

Developed by surgeon Beat Hintermann, the TAR system includes the Hintermann Series H3 (H3) 3-piece, mobile-bearing TAR prosthesis, along with the Hintermann Series H2 (H2) 2-piece, and semi-constrained TAR prosthesis.

Available since more than 20 years, TAR prosthesis are said to provides consistent results. Both H3 and H2 prosthesis have been approved by the US FDA for the sale in US market and are marketed in more than 30 countries across the word.

DT MedTech offers both mobile bearing and a semi-constrained TAR system that leverage a single surgical approach and a single instrument set.

TAR developer Hintermann said: “I am very proud of this important milestone and look forward to enhancing patient care and outcomes in the US with the introduction of the H2 and H3.

“We have experienced exceptional clinical results outside of the US and look forward to now being able to provide American surgeons with the System.”

With offices in McMinnville, Tennessee and Park City, Utah, Vilex is a stand-alone limited liability company owned by Squadron Capital.