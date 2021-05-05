The companies will develop and clinically validate digital therapeutic using the Alex DTx Platform

Vicore Pharma Holding has entered into an agreement with Alex Therapeutics to develop a new digital therapeutic for patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Under the partnership, the companies will focus on the development and clinical validation of a digital therapeutic (DTx) based on the Alex DTx Platform.

Alex DTx, which is Alex Therapeutics’ validated artificial intelligence (AI) powered digital therapeutics platform, integrates evidence-based methods such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) with AI.

The AI-based platform is used for the development of personalised treatments to cover unmet requirements among patients globally.

Alex Therapeutics CEO John Drakenberg Renander said: “Vicore’s deep expertise in IPF and other severe lung diseases is highly complementary to our experience and technology.

“The integration of digital therapeutics in healthcare is growing rapidly, and there are already clear regulatory pathways and commercial opportunities that bring validated benefits to patients.”

The collaboration allows to initiate a new clinical programme for Vicore (VP04). It will help develop and commercialise clinically validated DTx to offer CBT for patients suffering from IPF.

As per the terms of the deal, Vicore will hold all rights to VP04 in exchange for an upfront payment to Alex Therapeutics of SEK8.1m ($1m), as well as potential milestone payments and royalties on sales.

Both firms plan to work closely with patient groups and healthcare providers with an aim of starting the clinical trial of VP04 in 2022.

Vicore has recently appointed Jessica Shull as head of digital therapeutics to drive the VP04 programme.

Based in Stockholm, Alex Therapeutics is a medtech company that designs and develops Software-as-a-Medical-Device (SaMD).