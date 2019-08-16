Colorado Hospital Association is the leading voice of Colorado's hospital and health system community

Image: VeritasAdvantage has announced new partnership with Colorado Hospital Association Shared Services. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / VeritasAdvantage, Inc.

VeritasAdvantage, a revolutionary cloud-based application designed to transform the way hospitals negotiate for and purchase medical supplies or devices, announced a new partnership with Colorado Hospital Association (CHA) Shared Services.

The VeritasAdvantage application affords its members real-time access to the collective buying experience of the entire membership with a single click. The standalone application electronically connects hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers to the Veritas database of over $17.5 billion worth of hospital purchase order records.

“Colorado hospitals and health systems are committed to doing their part to make the health care system more affordable,” said Michael Scott, CHA vice president. “That’s why a partnership like the one we have started with VeritasAdvantage™ is so important – it will help hospitals become more efficient and save money on their medical supply and device purchases.”

Colorado Hospital Association is the leading voice of Colorado’s hospital and health system community. Representing more than 100 member hospitals and health systems throughout the state, CHA serves as a trusted, credible and reliable resource on health issues, hospital data and trends for its members, media, policymakers and the general public. Through CHA, Colorado’s hospitals and health systems work together in their shared commitment to improve health and health care in Colorado.

VeritasAdvantage is committed to developing a modern health care marketplace built around connectivity and pricing transparency as a means of bolstering hospital profitability and sustainability.

