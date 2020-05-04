The partnership is aimed at enabling physicians and patients in the region to benefit from transcatheter mitral and tricuspid valve replacement

Venus Medtech, Opus partner to offer TMVR and TTVR products in China. (Credit: Pixabay/Reaper DZ)

Venus Medtech has partnered with medical devices company Opus Medical Therapies to develop, manufacture and market the TMVR and TTVR products in Greater China.

The partnership, which covers the Greater China market, is aimed at enabling physicians and patients in the region to benefit from transcatheter mitral and tricuspid valve replacement.

China-based transcatheter heart valve medical device firm Venus Medtech is focused on the design, development and commercialization of transcatheter heart valve products.

Opus Medical Therapies is engaged in developing transcatheter mitral and tricuspid valve replacement products for patients with mitral and tricuspid valve disease.

Development of mitral valve technology is restricted in China

Mitral Regurgitation (MR) is a common heart valve disease caused by organic or functional changes to the mitral valve apparatus, including the mitral valve leaflets, valve annulus, papillary muscles and chordae tendinae.

Currently cardiac surgery is widely used as treatment for patients with significant mitral regurgitation, and majority of the patients in China do not receive treatment, and continue to suffer.

The development of mitral valve technology is restricted in China, since the research and development of transcatheter mitral valve therapies is technically challenging and requires large investments. The development of tricuspid regurgitation (TR) therapies is also limited.

Venus Medtech CEO Eric Zi said: “It is utmost importance to us that our devices can save more patients and improve their quality of life.

“The cooperation with Opus Medical Therapies will enable Venus Medtech to achieve full coverage from functional mitral regurgitation to degenerative regurgitation on the basis of its own product line, and will greatly accelerate the clinical use of tricuspid valve replacement technology. No other company offers this all-valves solution in China and Asia.”