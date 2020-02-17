Venus Bliss device can be used for the non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen and flanks

Venus Bliss is used for the non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen and flanks, skin tightening and circumferential reduction (Credit: chezbeate from Pixabay)

Medical aesthetic technology company Venus Concept has secured CE mark approval for its non-invasive medical aesthetic device called Venus Bliss.

Venus Bliss is claimed to be a comprehensive solution that is suitable for the non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen and flanks, as well as skin tightening, circumferential reduction and cellulite reduction.

Venus Bliss is a system with two technologies. It uses the firm’s (MP)2 technology, which in turn is a combination of multi-polar radiofrequency and pulsed electro-magnetic fields with advanced VariPulse technology.

Venus Bliss will help treat focal fat in the abdomen and flanks via lipolysis

The system can be used for the treatment of focal fat in the abdomen and flanks via lipolysis. The process helps in circumferential reduction.

Venus Bliss uses the (MP)2 applicator technology to stiffen lax skin and diminish the appearance of cellulite.

Separately, Venus Concept has secured a medical device licence for its NeoGraft 2.0 automated hair transplant device from Health Canada.

NeoGraft 2.0 automated hair transplant device applies the follicular unit extraction (FUE) method to harvest and implant hair follicles.

The company’s hair transplant device helps to address multiple inefficiencies of manual extractions and implants, as well as enables to replace this process with advanced technology to benefit patients from the FUE procedure, while benefiting physicians from easier transplants.

According to the company, the minimally-invasive NeoGraft 2.0 procedures need less recovery time and provide natural-looking results for all hair types of males and females alike.

Venus Concept CEO Dom Serafino said: “We are pleased to announce regulatory clearances for our Venus Bliss and NeoGraft 2.0 in Europe and Canada, respectively, consistent with our strategy to bring innovative solutions to market to further enhance our role as a leading player in the global minimally invasive/non-invasive medical aesthetics markets and global hair restoration market.

With operations in more than 60 countries and 29 direct markets, Venus Concept markets a range of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic technologies.

