Vaxess gets exclusive rights to commercialise MIMIX Flu Smart Release Patch in the US and Europe, and GC Pharma in the South Korean market

Image: Vaxess, GC Pharma collaborate on smart release patch for influenza vaccine. Photo: Courtesy of Brian Patrick Tagalog on Unsplash.

GC Pharma and Vaxess have established collaboration to commercialise new refrigeration-free flu vaccine, dispensed as MIMIX Flu Smart Release Patch.

GC Pharma is a South Korean manufacturer of influenza vaccines, while Vaxess is a US-based biotechnology company focused on developing MIMIX smart release patch.

Vaxess CEO Michael Schrader said: “GC Pharma is continually pushing the bounds of innovation in the influenza vaccine space. We’re thrilled to work with them to improve upon the performance of existing vaccines while providing a novel product format that can dramatically increase global reach.”

MIMIX patch simplifies delivery, patient administration and compliance

The collaboration offers Vaxess exclusive rights to commercialise MIMIX Flu Smart Release Patch in the US and Europe, and GC Pharma in the South Korean market.

Vaxess said that its MIMIX patch has been designed to deliver medicines and vaccines through minute silk microneedles that dissolve at a precisely engineered rate and release the treatment at required dose for the required time.

The patch technology, which is easy to distribute and administer to patients, is set to enhance the efficacy of available regulator-approved influenza vaccines and can be applied easily like an adhesive bandage since it is virtually painless.

In addition, the MIMIX smart release patch is expected to reinforce responses against both vaccine-included and drifted influenza strains through the use of sustained antigen presentation.

Vaxess said that the patch improves the efficacy of products across a broad range of therapeutic areas and enhances HAI titers and influenza-specific T-cell responses by mimicking the prolonged exposure period that occurs during a natural infection.

Furthermore, immunisation through its shelf-stable MIMIX patch would simplify the delivery, patient administration and compliance.

The combination of influenza vaccine and MIMIX smart release patch technology is expected to create an effective collaboration between GC Pharma and Vaxess to commercialise the painless vaccine.

Influenza viruses affect nearly 20% of the world’s population, and the suboptimal efficacy and patient compliance challenges constrain the public health impact of influenza vaccines.