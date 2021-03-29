Bend It Technologies develops and manufactures innovative catheters based on a unique bending technology

Varian Medical Systems Invests in Bend It Technologies. (Credit: falco from Pixabay.)

Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced a new investment in Bend It Technologies Ltd., a medical device company based in Petach Tikva, Israel, that is developing the Bendit® steerable microcatheters for use by interventionalists performing minimally-invasive peripheral vascular procedures. They can be used to deliver diagnostic, embolic, or therapeutical materials into the vasculature.

“The Bendit catheters’ unique design brings 3D steerability to a new dimension in microcatheter technologies, providing interventional radiologists with control of the catheter tip and tip shape to successfully navigate even the most tortuous anatomy,” said Francis Facchini, MD FSIR, president of Varian’s Interventional Solutions business. “This optimizes ‘guidewire-less’ navigation for delivery of embolic therapies.”

Interventional procedures involve the injection of diagnostic or therapeutic materials into a targeted area of the body through blood vessels, rather than performing open surgery.

Bend It Technologies has FDA 510(k) clearance and CE Mark for its patented technology, which provides 3D-controlled bending and navigation capabilities that enable doctors to deliver treatment quickly and precisely by placing catheters through even tortuous blood vessels that are otherwise difficult to traverse. The Bendit peripheral use microcatheter also enables doctors to navigate into the body, not only through the femoral artery in the groin—the traditional approach—but potentially also through the radial artery in the wrist, which can reduce patient risk for certain procedures.

Varian is investing in Bend It Technologies’ Series B funding. In addition, a Varian representative will be joining Bend It’s Board of Directors.

“Since launching our Interventional Solutions business last year, Varian has been looking at a wide spectrum of innovative new technologies for advancing the field of interventional medicine,” said Facchini. “We believe the Bendit steerable microcatheter has the potential to enhance patient safety, reduce procedure time, and produce better outcomes.”

“We are thrilled to have Varian invest in Bend It Technologies and join its Board of Directors,” said Yossi Mazel, Bend It’s CEO. “There is no doubt that Varian’s strong market presence will impact Bend It significantly as the company grows its product portfolio and gets ready to commercially launch its steerable catheters.”

Source: Company Press Release