The RPM kit comprises Vaica’s SimpleMed+ Medication adherence device along with Oximeter, digital thermometer, and Spirometer

Vaica provides a seamless workflow for monitoring vital signs. (Credit: Vaica Medical.)

Israeli medical equipment manufacturer Vaica Medical has developed a ‘Long-Covid’ RPM (Remote Patient Monitoring Platform) kit to monitor and support the patients recovered from Covid-19.

The RPM kit comprises Vaica’s SimpleMed+ Medication adherence device along with Oximeter for detecting blood oxygen levels and a digital thermometer to detect fever trends.

Also, a Spirometer is offered as an optional device to help people suffering from lung-related adverse effects.

Vaica Medy device aggregates both patient vital measurements along with persistence and adherence to the medication treatment.

Serving as a Bluetooth hub to facilitate connectivity to various Vital sign monitors, the device has a built-in global SIM card that automatically connects it to the mobile network.

It uploads the aggregated measurements to the safe Vaica server. Thereon, the information is distributed to appropriate electronic medical record databases or directly to a monitoring centre.

According to the CDC, few Covid-19 patients suffer from persistent or delayed symptoms which can manifest in different forms including fatigue, fever or respiratory abnormalities.

Collecting longitudinal data is a clear need to get a better understanding of the etiology, diagnostic, treatment and prognostic of such indications.

The Israeli medical equipment firm said that its RPM solution facilitates consistent at-home monitoring of the associated vitals along with managing the medication adherence regiment.

The solution offers continuous caring for at-risk populations from the safety of their homes, and, while relieving the pressure on clinics and healthcare providers.

Vaica is engaged in providing RPM services along with smart medication adherence IoT devices for increased patient engagement, persistence and well-being.

Vaica president Eran Steinberg said: “We believe that Vaica’s comprehensive and seamless solution will provide important, real-world evidence necessary to fully understand the lingering adverse effects of Covid.

“We are excited to contribute to the global monitoring and information gathering efforts combatting this pandemic.”