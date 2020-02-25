The Remunity Pump for Remodulin Injection is intended for continuous subcutaneous delivery of Remodulin Injection for use in adults

United Therapeutics and DEKA announce additional FDA clearance related to Unity Subcutaneous Delivery System for Remodulin. (Credit: Liz Masoner from Pixabay.)

United Therapeutics Corporation (Nasdaq: UTHR) and DEKA Research & Development Corp. today announced receipt of an additional 510(k) clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to the Unity Subcutaneous Delivery System for Remodulin® (treprostinil) Injection, also referred to as the Remunity™ pump, enabling United Therapeutics to launch the system using drug reservoirs that have been prefilled by specialty pharmacies.

The Remunity system, which was jointly developed by United Therapeutics and DEKA, is indicated for continuous subcutaneous delivery of Remodulin to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH, in adults greater than 22 years of age. The Remunity system includes a small, lightweight, ambulatory pump with an intended service life of three years, which the patient connects to a disposable prefilled cassette.

The system was initially cleared by the FDA in May 2019 with instructions for patient filling. This additional 510(k) clearance enables cassettes to be prefilled with Remodulin by contracted specialty pharmacies in order to improve convenience for patients. United Therapeutics plans to launch the Remunity system by July 2020. United Therapeutics and DEKA are also developing a future version of the system that will include disposable components that are prefilled as part of the manufacturing process.

“We’re super ‘pumped’ about launching Remunity by Independence Day,” said Dr. Martine Rothblatt, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United Therapeutics. “Remunity will provide a new level of freedom to our patients through improved convenience, and we believe it will provide more free time to live their beautiful lives. The system provides a wider array of notifications, alerts, and alarms than current pumps. Most amazingly, the acoustic volume sensing technology and solid-state actuator of the Remunity system enables it to control Remodulin flow rates without the use of a motor. To me, because of so few moving parts, it is like the Tesla of parenteral pumps!”

“We are excited to be launching this innovative delivery technology with United Therapeutics. We are confident that the Remunity system, particularly with the additional convenience of cassettes prefilled with Remodulin, has the potential to improve the lives of patients who depend on UT’s unique pharmaceutical advances,” said Dean Kamen, Founder and President of DEKA. “We are extremely proud of UT’s dedication to their patients and grateful to UT for their unwavering support of DEKA as we continue to develop and deliver advanced solutions to address the needs of those patients.”

Source: Company Press Release