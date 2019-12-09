The Momentum posterior spinal fixation system has been designed to address a comprehensive list of surgical reconstruction requirements

Image: Momentum posterior spinal fixation system. Photo: courtesy of ulrich medical USA, Inc.

Medical devices maker ulrich medical USA has expanded its spine surgery solutions with the introduction of a new Momentum posterior spinal fixation system.

The company has developed the inaugural rod-screw system at its St. Louis in Missouri.

Momentum system, which includes polyaxial, reduction, and iliac screws, has been designed to address a range of surgical reconstruction requirements.

The company is offering all screws in a multitude of lengths, diameters, and angulations to accommodate unique patient anatomy.

Momentum system’s screws are available from Ø 4.5mm to Ø 10.0mm, as well as from 25mm to 110mm in lengths.

The Momentum system offers both titanium and cobalt chrome rods

The system includes both titanium and cobalt chrome rods with curved and straight types in Ø 5.5mm and Ø 6.0mm diameters.

Single-use drills and taps help to improve instrument performance for optimised clinical results.

The company is also offering speciality surgical instrument modules for iliac fixation and deformity (basic) applications.

Ulrich medical USA chief commercial officer Erika Strecker-Laskey said: “One of the key advantages of the Momentum System is its compatibility with ulrich medical USA’s neon3 Universal OCT Spinal Stabilization System.

“This linking of product technologies allows for surgical constructs that are capable of bridging from the sacroiliac to the cervical spine using dedicated transition rods and connectors.”

According to the company, Augusta University’s Medical College of Georgia orthopaedic surgery department spine surgery chief and professor Dr John DeVine performed the first implantation using Momentum system.

DeVine said: “Momentum offers the product features that I look for in a comprehensive rod-screw system. It also delivers robust fixation for my patients and an intelligent design for users that respects surgeon time in the OR.”

In January this year, ulrich medical USA introduced a new generation vertebral body replacement device, Solidity, for complex spine applications.

Solidity VBR, which is part of the firm’s pristine portfolio of spine implants, was developed for the surgical reconstruction of defects of the spine.