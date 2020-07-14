The Momentum posterior spinal fixation system is compatible with the firm’s neon3 universal OCT spinal stabilisation system through transition rods and connectors

ulrich medical USA has introduced Momentum posterior spinal fixation system. (Credit: PRNewswire / ulrich medical USA, Inc)

Medical device company ulrich medical USA has expanded its product portfolio with the commercial introduction of the Momentum posterior spinal fixation system.

The new Momentum rod-screw system, which was developed in St. Louis of Missouri, is provided with polyaxial, reduction and iliac screws.

Dr Christopher Wagener from Allentown of Pennsylvania conducted multiple procedures with Momentum system during the alpha launch period.

Wagener said: “Momentum gives surgeons exactly what they need, both simplicity and reliability.”

The Momentum system is compatible with the company’s neon3 universal OCT spinal stabilisation system through transition rods and connectors.

ulrich medical’s posterior spinal fixation system enables surgical constructs for bridging from the sacroiliac to the cervical spine.

Screws of Momentum system are offered in a range of lengths, diameters, and angulations

The company is offering the screws of the Momentum system in a range of lengths, diameters, and angulations to accommodate unique patient anatomy.

According to the company, the screws are available from Ø 4.mm to Ø 10.0mm, as well as in lengths from 25mm to 110mm.

Ulrich is providing the system with both titanium and cobalt chrome rods in Ø 5.5mm and Ø 6.0mm diameters.

In addition, the firm is offering specialty surgical instrument modules for iliac fixation and deformity (basic) applications.

ulrich medical USA chief medical officer Erika Strecker-Laskey said: “After completing hundreds of procedures during the alpha launch, Momentum has already made its mark with an enthusiastic reception and positive reviews from our alpha surgeon users.

“Even amid the healthcare challenges presented by the Covid-19 crisis, we have seen steadily-increasing use of Momentum during this time and a growing demand for more sets.”

In January 2019, ulrich medical USA introduced new generation vertebral body replacement device, Solidity, for complex spine applications.