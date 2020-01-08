Typenex Medical’s floor fluid management solutions include Absorbent Floor Mats, available with a double-sided feature or waterproof backsheet. The product line also consists of mat rolls and varying folded sizes. For floor fluid suction, Typenex Medical offers three types of mobile suction discs and a patent pending suction mat — the first of its kind in the market. The full portfolio delivers quality performance at an affordable price.

“Improving patient care and achieving better patient outcomes has always been a goal for Typenex Medical. We believe we bring the most complete line of floor fluid management products to Premier members’ operating rooms,” said Keith Gavin, National Director of Sales. “Adding options to the contract will provide Premier members with more choices and more efficiency for fluid intensive procedures.”

With this contract, Premier members can secure enhanced savings on Typenex Medical’s full line of absorbent floor mat configurations and suction devices. “Typenex Medical will remain focused on assisting the members with standardization and selecting the right products for the job,” added Gavin. “We look forward to helping members minimize spend and maximize the value they gain from fluid management solutions.”