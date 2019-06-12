TSO3, an innovator in sterilization technology for medical devices in healthcare settings, is pleased to announce a preferred supplier agreement has been signed with Capstone Health Alliance, a group purchasing alliance representing close to 300 acute care facilities in 24 states across the US.

Under the terms of the agreement, TSO3 shall be listed as a one of two low temperature sterilizer manufacturers contracted with Capstone to supply members with sterilizers, consumables and service at preferred prices for the duration of the contract which extends until 2021.

Tabitha Calloway, Director of Contracting Services for Capstone Health Alliance stated: “We are excited to partner with TSO3, a vendor partner that shares our commitment to provide innovative solutions that can both improve the standard of care for patients as well as significantly reduce costs and improve efficiency for our members.”

“Our unique dual-sterilant sterilization system offers Capstone Health Alliance members many unique capabilities such as large, mixed load capacity, simple single cycle selection offering significant savings per instrument sterilized, and on-label sterilization claims for multi-channeled flexible endoscopes within certain dimensions.” stated R.M. (Ric) Rumble, President and CEO of TSO3. “Our technology will support the Capstone Health Alliance members’ sterilization needs for today and as they plan for the future.”

The STERIZONE VP4 Sterilizer is a low-temperature sterilization system that utilizes the dual sterilants of vaporized hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) and ozone (O3) to achieve terminal sterilization of heat and moisture-sensitive medical devices. Its single pre-programmed cycle can sterilize a large number and wide range of compatible devices, creating a cost-effective sterilization process with error-free cycle selection. The device’s unique Dynamic Sterilant Delivery System™ automatically adjusts the quantity of injected sterilant based on the load composition, weight and temperature. This capability removes the guesswork and potential for human error, as there is no need to sort instruments and choose the appropriate cycles as with other machines.

The STERIZONE VP4 Sterilizer is the only terminal sterilization method that is FDA cleared to sterilize long, multi-channel flexible endoscopes (with a maximum of four channels) of up to 3.5 meters in length, such as certain video colonoscopes, duodenoscopes and gastroscopes – an industry first for any medical device sterilization process.

The STERIZONE VP4 Sterilizer is also the only cleared low temperature sterilizer that can process a mixed load consisting of general instruments, single channel flexible endoscopes, and single or double channel rigid endoscopes in the same cycle with load weights of up to 75 lb. The ability to run mixed loads significantly reduces labor costs by minimizing the amount of instrument sorting required, while maximizing the device turns (more productivity from increased throughput capacity).

